Shakira victim of an attack … of wild boars!

At the moment, FC Barcelona is going through a difficult sport and it seems that bad luck is also affecting the WAG’s. While Gérard Piqué sank yesterday with his team on the lawn of Benfica Lisbon (0-3), his companion Shakira told his 70 million followers on Instagram his improbable misadventure on Tuesday.

On the occasion of an outing to the Parc de Pedralbes with her children, the Colombian singer was simply stormed by two… wild boars. “Watch how two wild boars that attacked me in the park left my bag. They attacked me, they blew everything up and they took my bag into the forest with my phone. And in the end, they left me my bag because I was facing them, ”he said, sharing the photo of his damaged backpack.

A small fright for the Piqué family but which also demonstrates all the aplomb of the pop star in the face of this funny situation.

Pop superstar Shakira says she was attacked by pair of wild boars in Barcelona parkhttps: //t.co/nl50YJ6hXb

– BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 30, 2021