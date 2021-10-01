Caroline Keller: Hello Batolu,

Yes, small actions to save energy can have a significant impact. Here are a number of good practices recommended by Ademe, the energy transition agency.

To reduce heating costs (⅔ energy costs), you can:

• Lower the temperature by 1 ° C means 7% less consumption. The recommended temperature is 19 ° C in the living room and dining room and 16 ° C in the bedrooms.

• Turn off radiators when windows are open for ventilation.

• When you are away during the day, leave the shutters and curtains closed to conserve heat and lower the heating.

• Lower the heating in unoccupied rooms.

• Regularly bleed the radiators.

• Have your boiler serviced every year by a professional.

• Install a heating regulation and programming system.



For hot water, you can:

• Set the domestic hot water temperature between 55 ° C and 60 ° C (this setting also eliminates the risk of scalding).

• Insulate the pipes and the hot water tank.

• Install a mixing valve or a thermostatic valve.

For electrical appliances and lighting, you can:

• Switch off the lights and electrical appliances (TV, hi-fi, computer, etc.) when you are not using them.

• Switch off devices rather than leaving them on standby. Their standby consumption can represent up to 10% of your electricity bill excluding heating.

• Unplug electrical appliances when I’m not using them: laptop charger, small household appliances, etc.

• Dust off lamps and lampshades for better brightness.