Solutions 30, biggest drop in SBF 120 at mid-session on Friday, October 1, 2021

Solutions 30 fell for the fourth consecutive session after the announcement Wednesday evening of a pressurized EBITDA margin in the first half and a sharp decline in cash flow. New technology solutions specialist adjusted EBITDA increased 19.8% to € 49.5 million, representing 11.2% of revenue, compared to 11.3% in the first half of 2020 .

Jobs at risk





According to forecasts from the Professional Union of Digital Actors (Syntec Numérique), the decline in activity should reach 4.6% for the whole of 2020. However, the end of the year was more lenient for professionals. . The situation has improved slightly since September, in terms of calls for tenders and the order book.

Technology consulting players will have suffered particularly in 2020, recording a 12.3% drop in their activity. They are, in fact, very present in two sectors particularly affected by the health crisis, civil aeronautics and the automobile. The risk of job cuts is greatest in technology consulting. Syntec Numérique assesses the positions in danger in this niche at 10,000.

Very cautious, professionals expect a rebound of 1% for the sector in 2021.