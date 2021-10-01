Soon a new mobile radar which will control from the bridges

Currently in development, a new mobile radar should soon carry out checks from the bridges, as indicated by the specialized site Radars-auto.

After double-sided radars, turret radars and urban radars, a brand new prototype should see the light of day. Indeed, this new radar will replace the Mesta 210C model, also nicknamed “the owl”, after 14 years of good and loyal service, Radars-auto believes.





Road safety specifies that these new radars will not only track speeding violations, but also crossings of red lights or white stripes. Information which must however still be confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior.

Radars installed on bridges

Like the Mesta 210C, these new mobile radars can be mounted in carrier vehicles parked on the side of the road or positioned on a tripod placed on the shoulder. But the big news is that these new radars can also be installed from a bridge, reports Radars-auto. Indeed, according to road safety, shoulders on expressways are rarer and therefore justify the installation of radars from bridges. That being said, the Mesta 210C will still be on the road for a while. While these new mobile radars are under development, they also require several months of technical development before being put into circulation on the market. Still according to Radars-auto, it will be necessary to wait at least until 2023 to see these new radars on the roads.