Squid Game: full box for the Netflix series, on the way to becoming the platform’s biggest success

Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Netflix series is set to become the biggest hit in the history of the platform.

This is THE phenomenon series. South Korean fiction has fascinated subscribers of the platform since its launch on September 17. Created by Dong-hyuk Hwang, “Squid Game” follows a game that hundreds of indebted people agree to play in the hopes of winning 45 billion won (about 3 million euros).

From the first test, with the appearance of child’s play, the participants discover that they are putting their lives on the line, and that any abandonment will cost them death. Players are recruited with mysterious business cards with a phone number written on them, which they must dial to register, while not knowing what they are facing.





Planetary success

Four days after its launch, the series was placed number 1 in the world top Netflix series and has not left the top of this ranking since, unheard of for a Korean fiction.

“Squid Game” could become the biggest non-English speaking series in the world, thus surpassing “Lupine” or “La Casa de Papel” or perhaps even passing in front of the most watched series of the Netflix streaming platform, “The Chronicles of Bridgerton”, as clarified The Parisian.

The casting seems successful since some actors of fiction explode on social networks, such as the actress HoYeon Jung who now has 7.6 million subscribers on Instagram.

For now, a second season has not been confirmed. Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of five feature films, could return to the cinema before creating the sequel to “Squid Game”. He is currently working on a script dubbed “KO Club” for “Killing Old Men Club”, which would tell of a war between generations, according to Variety.