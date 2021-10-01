Squid Game: register for the unique event organized by Netflix on October 2 and 3 in Paris

By Cécile D. Updated October 1, 2021 at 8:23 p.m. Posted on October 1, 2021 at 6:58 p.m.

Netflix captured our attention on social networks, by broadcasting an intriguing photo: a Squid Game event seems to be looming in Paris, this weekend of October 2 and 3, 2021.

This is the current event series: Squid Game is in everyone’s mouth and on all screens. Such a success that, just two weeks after its release, Netflix organize a special event and still very mysterious …

On social networks, this Friday, October 1, the streaming platform broadcast an image that piques our curiosity: we see a paper with the famous symbols visible in the series: the circle, the triangle and the square. Below, another image, much more interesting: a meeting, given the October 2 and 3 in Paris. THE’address precise is hidden, the animation planned for this place remains totally unknown.

It did not take more to ignite the Web and turn fans of the series into Sherlock holmes from the net. On the networks, many rumors circulate, some more eccentric than others. Many Internet users imagine that Netflix will organize an event in Paris bringing together the same games as in the series … and maybe even get rid of the losers.

Series synopsis: People in urgent need of money receive a mysterious invitation to participate in a game. The 456 contestants from all walks of life are locked in an undisclosed location and compete to win 45.6 billion won. On the program: traditional Korean games for children. In the event of failure, the sentence is fatal. Who will win and what is the real goal of the game?



A rumor seduced many Internet users: a Netflix event would be in preparation, this Friday, at Kick Cafe, in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris. According to Maevatopia, on Twitter, influencers were invited all day in this cafe, which would have decoration Squid Game.

A site allows register to participate in the event: participants have an appointment on a specific date depending on the time of their registration. The site promises preview information to players, but no message has been sent to us for the moment. The indications should arrive during the day of Saturday, to preserve the surprise as much as possible …

Netflix has just posted a new message indicating that the event will take place at 12 Rue d’Alexandrie 75002 Paris, Saturday and Sunday 11 am-7pm and unveils 4 images representing the different games that we discovered in the series as well as the photo of an Escape Game-style storefront where the famous games should take place.

12 Rue d’Alexandrie, 75002 Paris, Saturday and Sunday 11 am-7pm. pic.twitter.com/FNxybnIwY0 – Netflix France (@NetflixFR) October 1, 2021

But by the way, how much money is that in euros, 45.6 billion won ? This amount at stake in the series is not a straw: participants are likely to win 32.5 million euros ! Either roughly a private jet, or 16 castles, or six Aston Martin DB5s, or … a year’s salary from Cristiano Ronaldo!

Who is brave (or crazy) enough to go try this mysterious adventure Netflix?