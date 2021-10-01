“Squid Games” on Netflix: the owner of this phone number is living through hell

SERIES – Squid Game, the new Netflix series, has something to drive you crazy. The South Korean series in which players face off in games of children’s games betting their lives for the hope of winning colossal loot is making the life of a South Korean unbearable.

Indeed, in the series a mysterious man gives his business card to the main character, Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, who has an eight-digit phone number. He tells him to call this number if he wants to participate in the game and hope to win the promised sum.

Endless calls

Except that this number is assigned and its owner is about to go crazy. This is Kim Gil-Young, 40, who runs a business in Seongju, South Korea. He says he receives more than 4,000 calls per day, not counting text messages, day and night, from viewers who wish to participate in the competition, indicates the South China Morning Post.





He admits to taking sleeping pills to be able to sleep at night as the situation is so stressful. Kim Gil-Young is all the more desperate that he can’t change his number. “In fact, I have been using this number for almost 20 years. I always get calls to order, and I get calls and texts from time to time … ”, he told SBS News. The life of this entrepreneur is more and more difficult, just like that of his wife who also receives calls. The latter’s number is the same as her husband’s, the only difference being in the last digits.

Huh Kyung-young, a South Korean presidential candidate and honorary leader of the National Revolutionary Party announced on Facebook that he wanted to offer Kim Gil-young 100 million won, or nearly 73,000 euros, and redeem his number.

Netflix said it was currently in discussions with the owner of the phone number and was doing “its best to resolve the issue amicably.”

