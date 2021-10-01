Stock market: the electric car puts the automotive industry in overvoltage



The shift towards the electric car is now well underway. What consequences for the players in the sector listed in Paris. (© Renault / Stellantis)

The entire industry is moving at high speed towards electric motorization. The battery is one of the keys to this market. Discover our stock market advice on Renault, Stellantis, Tesla, Faurecia, ALD etc.



The year 2021 is a tipping point for the electric car. Galvanized by the insolent success of Tesla, pressed by public authorities which now impose strong regulatory and financial constraints in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, the main world manufacturers are accelerating.





Even for the most reluctant until recently, the electric is no longer a stopgap, an additional engine: it is preparing to occupy all ranges – at least in the major Western economies and in China.

“Airbus batteries”

Whether the direction is right or not is no longer a problem: everyone goes at high speed, honking as loud as possible at the slightest announcement, commercial or strategic. They are often, it must be admitted, spectacular. At the beginning of September, Toyota unveiled a $ 14 billion investment plan for batteries. Objective: to double the performance, compared to the current level, during the second part of the decade.

Last week, Stellantis and TotalEnergies announced the arrival of Mercedes Benz in Automobive Cells Company (ACC), their subsidiary dedicated to batteries. The German group takes a third of the capital of this “Airbus batteries”. Objective: industrial capacities of at least 120 GWh

Read more on LeRevenu.com