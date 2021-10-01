Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin release date and demo today

This action-RPG developed by Team Ninja under the watchful eye of Tetsuya Nomura will therefore be one of the titles to follow early next year since Square Enix intends to ensure its worldwide release on March 18, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Epic Games Store. Good news for those who enjoyed the first demo, a brand new trial is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series.

Not content with offering a new area to explore (the Illusory Coast) and new classes, this second demo offers a feature all the more notable since it had not been announced: multiplayer. Please note, this demo will only be accessible until October 11, 2021 at 5 p.m., after which Square Enix and Team Ninja will study the results of the survey that players have diligently completed to support developers in the home stretch.





Multiplayer is therefore one of the big lessons of the day, as is the fact that the trio of heroes will in fact be a quartet thanks to the appearance of a female character who has come to embellish a little this gang of males supposed to form a group of Warriors of the Light, a prophecy that dates back to the time of the very first Final Fantasy, as does Garland’s name which returns here in a way that we will let you discover in the trailer.

Square Enix has also launched pre-orders for its game which will be sold for 60 euros on the Epic Games Store and 70 euros on consoles, knowing that the free upgrade is guaranteed from the PS4 to the PS5 as well as from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series. . A digital deluxe edition sold for 100 euros is also available with a digital artbook, a mini digital soundtrack and a Season Pass containing the additional missions “Trial of Bahamut, King of Dragons”, “Gilgamesh, the Wanderer of Dimensions” and “A different future”. Finally, note that people who pre-order the game (standard or deluxe) will be able to taste CHAOS 72 hours before others.