Stranger of Paradise Preview Final Fantasy Origin: When FF meets Dark Souls, for the best?

After many rumors and leaks, Square Enix ended up formalizing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin during E3 2021. Developed by Team Ninja, this new spin-off takes the form of an Action-RPG in the style of ‘a Nioh from the same creators that takes place in a world similar to that of Final Fantasy first of the name. After a demo released exclusively on PS5 following the announcement of the project, we were able to try our hand at a second trial version of the title available to everyone today. What confirm our first impressions?

Before detailing the new features of this second demo, let’s go back to the basics of the title in case you haven’t read our first preview this summer. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is therefore a spin-off of the flagship saga of Square Enix in which we play as Jack accompanied by his comrades Ash and Jed who find themselves in the world of the first Final Fantasy and aim to defeat Chaos. Since the game is developed by Team Ninja, the game is therefore an Action-RPG that takes many elements of Nioh from the same creators., that is to say a Souls-like with a more nervous gameplay.

Following the announcement of the title during the last E3, a demo was available immediately despite some download problems at launch. If you missed this opportunity, good news: this second demo we were able to play is available today for everyone on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S until October 11 at 4:59 p.m. Paris time. As for the previous time, a questionnaire is also present to collect the opinions of the players.

A gameplay still as e (ff) icace

In this second trial version, we had access to a new level which takes place in a forest. There is a mechanism that allows you to change the weather directly from the Coast of Sunleth of Final Fantasy XIII, this sequence of play where we play Vanille and Sazh, whose soundtrack also takes up the musical motif. Moreover, the few pieces that we were able to hear let hope for a rather nice OST in the final game. What’s more, we were accompanied by a new character named Neon, a young woman who is none other than the Messenger of Chaos that the players faced at the end of the first demo. Since then, the latter has ended up joining the team as the Fourth Warrior of Light.

On the gameplay side, remember that Stranger of Paradise does not have an endurance gauge like other Souls-like and allows you to chain attacks without restrictions. Regarding the abilities, the latter require magic points (MP) which can be recharged in two ways: either by finishing the enemies after their break gauge is empty, or by keeping an attack using the Soul Shield. But beware, this second option consumes your own break gauge and if it becomes empty, you will then be at the mercy of your opponents. Since it is a Souls-like, the game offers a rather tough challenge in normal mode but remains affordable. For those who want more challenges or a quieter adventure, know that it is possible to change the difficulty of the save points. In addition, the game does not offer a map since the level design tries to be sufficiently striking so that the players manage to find their way around the level without needing it. The same goes for potions which are limited and which recharge at save points.





For this second demo, this time we had access to advanced jobs (warrior, paladin, thief, monk, white mage, black mage, red mage …) as well as all their skills that we normally unlock through trees using points. Like a Final Fantasy XIV, you must first progress in the basic jobs before accessing their improved version. For example, you must first have been a lancer before becoming a Dragon / Dragoon Knight. Each class has its own unique abilities and a different style of play. For example, with his heavy two-handed sword, the warrior is slow but does a lot of damage unlike the thief who is faster, while the paladin offers a good compromise between the two.

A technique which loses (ff) the

The advantage of this system of jobs is that it is possible to equip two of them and to alternate on the fly during the mission. Thus, you no longer need to choose between an attacker, mage or healer class since it is possible to combine both. During the levels, you can even modify your skills along the way for even more flexibility. Moreover, the skills triggered may vary depending on the series of moves that precede. Concretely, after having released one, two or three attacks, the capacity which follows can be each time different. On the other side of the controller, you can also trigger buffs common to all classes to gain access to different benefits. So, if the menus seem pretty impressive at first, their level of customization allows you to play your character as desired. Thanks to the variety of its jobs and the nervousness of its fights, Stranger of Paradise therefore offers a solid gameplay in the straight line of Nioh. We imagine that the experience will be all the more pleasant to go in multiplayer since Jack’s companions can be played by other players.

Regarding the visual part, same observation as for the first demo. For a game planned for next-gen consoles, it feels more like a title from the PS4-Xbox One era. Unfortunately, this dated technique is not helped by the art direction either. If the environments are rather simple but pleasant to navigate, we regularly feel an embarrassing gap between these realistic-looking characters and the fantasy world in which they operate. In addition, the black leather aspect of their equipment and outfits also has something to put off more than one. It remains to be seen whether in the long term the game will succeed in telling an interesting story from its characters who are transported to a world different from theirs.

Our impressions With this second grip, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin confirms our first impressions. Despite its dated technique and divisive artistic direction, the Team Ninja title has a solid, nervous Action-RPG gameplay for an experience that promises to be all the more enjoyable in multiplayer. Thanks to the variety brought by its different jobs, the game promises different approaches so that everyone can find their account. It remains to be seen whether the lifespan will be substantial enough and the scenario captivating to make players want to see the end of it. Answer March 18, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series!