Super Bowl 2022 halftime to reunite Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar

This set, made up of old hip-hop legends from the west coast of the United States – Eminem comes from Detroit, and only Mary J. Blige, the only woman, was born in New York – wants to be appropriate for the public of the large Californian city, which will host on February 13, 2022 the final of the championship of American football for the first time since 1993. To them five, the artists count 43 Grammy Awards, underlined in a tweet the NFL.

The Super Bowl, airing next season on NBC, is the most-watched event of the year on American television, despite an audience declining to 96.4 million viewers in 2021. The decline has not stopped Record advertising revenue of $ 545 million, according to an estimate by the Kantar firm. Since 2019, the halftime show has been produced by the Roc Nation group, founded by New York rapper and now wealthy businessman Jay-Z.

Now a music mogul, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg’s old traveling companion, has already produced all the artists who will be on stage with him. In 2019, Jay-Z explained that he wanted to help the NFL overcome the controversy that followed the protest movement launched by former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, who dropped on one knee to protest against police violence. against African Americans. This gesture cost him the rest of his career.

In 2021, the Canadian artist The Weeknd hosted the halftime show, after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020.

