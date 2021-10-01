Supporters of Maccabi Haifa victims of anti-Semitic insults during the match against Union Berlin in C4

An investigation was opened by German police on Friday after anti-Semitic slurs against Maccabi Haifa supporters in Berlin on Thursday during the Europa League Conference match against Union Berlin. A plainclothes policeman observed in particular a man trying to “to light a flag of the State of Israel with a lighterA police spokesperson told Die Welt newspaper. The Berlin police are also investigating two other incidents, including “Sieg Heil” (Hitler salutes) uttered at the end of the meeting by a supporter. has been identified and will soon have to “answer for its actions”.

“We were threatened in the stands by Union supporters, bombarded with beer“, denounced on Twitter the Youth Forum of the German-Israeli Society of Berlin-Potsdam, the day after the match won 3-0 by the club of the German capital at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, and not in the usual enclosure of Union Berlin, which does not meet UEFA’s criteria. The Forum, however, expressed its thanks “for the wave of online solidarity and to the Union fans who showed solidarity with us in the stadium“.

“A call to all club managers”

“This behavior is shameful and intolerable“, reacted in a statement the president of the Union Berlin, Dirk Zingler, apologizing to those targeted by the insults.”Anti-Semitism is unfortunately still present in our society, including in stadiums“, he regrets.”We will never tolerate discrimination in our ranks. It is important to remain vigilant and to work tirelessly against this phenomenon.“, adds the president of the German club, assuring”support the police investigation with all sources of information at our disposal“.

Those “anti-Semitic incidents (…) show that hostility towards Jews is still widespread in football“, for his part deplored the government commissioner for the fight against anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, to the newspapers of the Funke group.”I am appalled that instead of fairness and respect, hatred and violence have emanated from German supporters in this place steeped in history.“, he adds about this stadium, erected by the Nazis to host the Olympic Games of 1936.”I would like to appeal to all club managers to deal with the phenomenon even more than before“, he concludes.

