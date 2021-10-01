Surprises and confirmations in the Deschamps list

Didier Deschamps therefore ruled on several thorny cases. Indeed, on Thursday, the coach of the France team unveiled the list of 23 players selected for the Final 4 of the Nations League, with a semi-final on October 7 in Turin against Belgium, then a final on the menu. or a match for third place on October 10 against Italy or Spain. Expected as number 3 at the goalkeeper position, Steve Mandanda is finally absent. This was one of the first surprises that appeared at the headquarters of the FFF. The Marseillais pays his lack of playing time since the September rally and therefore sees Benoit Costil take his place behind Hugo Lloris and Mike Maignan.

Upamecano back, T. Hernandez confirmed

In defense, Deschamps confirmed a solid base with Lucas Digne, Léo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Koundé, Benjamin Pavard and Raphaël Varane. However, the former Juventus midfielder also surprised by recalling Dayot Upamecano, very good with Bayern Munich since arriving in Bavaria this summer, in place of Kurt Zouma and integrating Theo Hernandez into his midfield. “I put him in midfield. He is rather offensive, half defender, half attacker so I put him in the middle ”, he also explained on this subject. A sort of pirouette at a press conference but there are therefore nine defenders who will be present with the Blues in October, which reinforces the idea of ​​a move to 3-4-3.

Deschamps explains (or not) his choices:





Giroud once again absent

In the middle, Deschamps therefore chose to trust the same players as in September, knowing that N’Golo Kanté and Corentin Tolisso are absent for various reasons. Note that Mattéo Guendouzi was therefore preferred to Eduardo Camavinga, who was called up with the Espoirs for two important meetings. In front, the absence of Olivier Giroud confirms the trend of the September rally, while Kingsley Coman (heart surgery) and Thomas Lemar are also not summoned. Behind the trio (Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé), Wissam Ben Yedder, Moussa Diaby and Anthony Martial will have a new chance to show themselves.

Deschamps on Guendouzi: “He has more confidence in himself”: