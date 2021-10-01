Switzerland makes a financial gesture to the EU after the breakdown of negotiations

The Swiss parliament on Thursday agreed to release more than one billion euros in favor of EU members, a gesture of appeasement after the Swiss decision to break off negotiations on an institutional agreement. The project was approved by a large majority (by 131 votes to 55, and one abstention), according to the debates broadcast online. At the end of 2006, the Swiss, whose country is not a member of the European Union, adopted by referendum a law on cooperation with the States of Eastern Europe, in order to contribute to the development of the former communist countries.

Read alsoHow Credit Suisse Fired Ai Weiwei

From 2007 to 2017, the Confederation thus participated in projects aimed at reducing economic and social disparities in countries that joined the EU since 2004, such as Bulgaria, Poland and Romania, for more than 1.3 billion Swiss francs (1.2 billion euros). In December 2019, the Swiss Parliament approved a second contribution (“Framework credits for cohesion and for migration”) for projects in certain EU Member States, for a similar amount. But this approval was linked to the condition that no financial commitment would be made as long as discriminatory EU measures were in force against Switzerland.





This condition has so far blocked the implementation of this second billion, Switzerland believing that European regulations discriminate against the Zurich Stock Exchange. At the same time, Bern and Brussels negotiated for several years to standardize the legal framework for Switzerland’s participation in the EU’s single market, its main economic partner, and to establish a dispute settlement mechanism. The EU had made the signing of this institutional agreement the precondition for the conclusion of any new bilateral market access agreement.

Read alsoEU “regrets” Switzerland’s decision to end talks on their relationship

But the Swiss government decided at the end of May to bury the draft agreement. Worried of “Relaunching the dynamics of relations with the EU”, the Swiss government had however promised that it would quickly ask the parliament to release the second contribution. By releasing these funds, the Swiss government intends to show that the Alpine country “Remains a reliable partner of the EU” and hope “Reduce economic and social disparities and improve the management of migratory flows in certain EU Member States”. Like the first contribution to enlargement, these Swiss funds must be used to finance certain projects and programs and will not be paid directly to the budget of the countries or to the EU, insisted the Swiss Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ignacio. Cassis, during the debates in parliament.