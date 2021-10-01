Sydney Prime Minister resigns on suspicion of corruption

The prime minister of Australia’s most populous state resigned Friday October 1 as part of a corruption probe, leaving Sydney residents, confined for months, without a leader.

Gladys Berejikliann, head of the state government of New South Wales, where Sydney is located, announced his departure from parliament after an anti-corruption body reported the opening of a investigation following suspicion of corruption against him.

She doesn’t want to distract from the Covid

“My resignation as Prime Minister could not have come at a worse time, but the moment is completely beyond my control“Berejiklian told reporters.

“I don’t want to distract from what should be the top priority of the state government during this pandemic, which is the well-being of our citizens. Always has been and always will beAdded the Prime Minister who, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, has appeared on television almost daily. This conservative leader had been at the head of this state since 2017.

An investigation for corruption

A state anti-corruption body is investigating whether she favored an ex-boyfriend, then a member of Parliament, in awarding grants to her electorate. Allegations that Berejiklian denies. Since the end of June, the approximately 5 million inhabitants of Sydney have been confined, a measure which should be lifted on October 11.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases has started to decline but New South Wales continues to record more than 800 a day.