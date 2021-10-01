Telephone canvassing: the Bloctel platform at a standstill

Unwanted calls when you are registered with Bloctel? Normal! The government platform, which allows you to register your phone number to oppose the canvassing, has not responded since Friday. “As of October 1, 2021, the Bloctel service changes operator, is it simply written on the platform’s home page. This change implies a maintenance operation of the site of a few days currently in progress. “

“From a legal point of view therefore opens a period of lawlessness since all the calls that would be or have been issued since this morning are no longer outlawed”, writes the newspaper En-contact, which reveals the information this Friday. Bloctel’s professional platform, which makes it possible to redact lists of numbers of people who objected to canvassing, is also at a standstill.



A change of provider in question

No mystery about the origin of the failure. The General Directorate for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) awarded the Bloctel contract to Wordline on August 11, late compared to the date initially planned. This was to take over from this Friday, October 1, until August 10, 2026, and thus succeed Opposetel. Problem: continuity of service could not be ensured. It must be said that, according to En-contact, Worldline had launched job offers from the award of the contract … less than two months ago.