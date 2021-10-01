Tesla Model 3 and Model Y would charge slower than before

Tesla is always announcing more charging power for its cars. But in reality, the effect would be the opposite!

In addition to the promise of a network of fast-charging stations that garners accolades, Tesla continues to improve the charging power of its Superchargers and cars. This is to further reduce anxiety around electric car travel. Tesla has unveiled the new V3 superchargers, promising a DC power of 250 kW. But without regularity, power is nothing.

This is what our colleagues from the magazine reveal Challenges after having carried out various charging tests on a Tesla Model 3 and a Model Y, both in Long Range configuration. According to their readings, the Tesla take longer to charge than before despite the promise of more speed by recent superchargers.





A new secret update?

According to these charging curves, the Model 3 and Model Y now require more than half an hour to go from 10% to 80% charge, or 5 minutes more than with the previous generation of terminals, however less powerful. The reason: a charging curve that plummets much earlier, for example by going to 74 kW of power at 60% load, against 120 kW at the same level previously.

According to Challenges, Tesla could have made a software update that would restrict the power in order to preserve the reliability of the batteries. And the American brand would not be at its first attempt: as indicated Electrek, Norwegian justice has already ordered Tesla to compensate owners who suddenly discovered a drop in charging power on Superchargers.