Test Model Y: Tesla’s second SUV

Seen from the front, it is difficult to differentiate the Model Y, the last born of Tesla, from the Model 3 as the two vehicles look alike, with in particular a front grille and identical headlights. Yet it suffices to position them in profile, nose to nose, to realize that there is indeed a difference in “size” between the two vehicles. Thus, the Model Y rises to 1.624 m high, against 1.443 m for the Model 3, a difference of 18 cm. No wonder, however, since the Model Y is an SUV, Tesla’s second, after the astonishing Model X. Suddenly, the Model Y stretches 5.58 cm in length and 7.1 cm in width. The ground clearance increases by 2.79 cm to reach 16.76 cm.

Another difference, on the scale, our trial Model Y in the Large Autonomy version displays 2.40 tonnes, or 156 kg more than the Model 3 Large Autonomy.

Unlike the Model 3 available in three versions (SR +, Long Range and Performance), the Model Y is currently content with the Long Range version. The Performance model is expected to arrive in 2022.

Price question, the Model Y Grande Autonomie is marketed from 59,990 € excluding options. Although exceeding the symbolic bar of € 45,000, this Model Y benefits from an ecological bonus of € 2,000, bringing the bill down to € 57,990. For this price, the Model Y is only offered in white with a black interior and 19-inch (Gemini model) rims.





Nonetheless, Tesla does offer a few paid options. Thus, the white interior and exterior colors such as solid black, metallic night gray and metallic ultramarine blue will be invoiced at 1190 €. Multilayer red is a bit more expensive (€ 2100). Two thousand one hundred euros is also the sum to pay to fit your Model Y with 20-inch rims, “Induction” model. Note that the Model Y is approved to tow up to 1600 kg of load. The hook can be ordered separately, once the purchase of the car is finalized.

The motorization is provided by two electric motors, one at the front with induction with copper rotor of 137 kW, and the second, synchronous with permanent magnets of 194 kW. The latter choice was dictated by the compactness of said engine and better efficiency. As for the 74 kWh battery (useful capacity), it allows a range of 507 kilometers (WLTP cycles) for a maximum speed of 217 km / h and a 0 to 100 km / h shot in 5 seconds.

Like the Model Y Grande Autonomie, the Performance version has two electric motors and all-wheel drive. Its price of € 66,990 includes 21-inch “Ürbeturbine” rims, “Performance” brakes, aluminum crankset and lowered suspensions as standard. On the other hand, the multilayer red and the white interior remain paid options (2100 € and 1190 €). The maximum speed is 241 km / h while the 0 to 100 km / h is reached in 3.7 seconds. Autonomy obviously takes a hit and is limited to only 480 kilometers (WLTP cycle).

Finally, to benefit from the famous Autopilot, you will have to pay 3500 € for the “improved” version or 7500 € to touch autonomous driving. That being said, our Model Y is equipped as standard with an Autopilot Standard. It contains intelligent adaptive cruise control (ACC +), lane keeping, emergency braking, blind spot warning (BLIS) and collision warning.