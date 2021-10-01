The 3 best recent smartphones of October 2021 on Frandroid

New month, new top 3! Here are the three best smartphones recently tested on Frandroid and which therefore enter this selection for the month of October: the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition.

The correct ref 8 / 10 Nice design and good screen

Good main photo sensor

Enhanced performance compared to the classic model

There are always smartphones to be tested and therefore there are always smartphone tests on Frandroid. The past month was no exception. So let’s take the time to take stock of the devices that convinced us during this period.

So let’s go for the top 3 of the best recent smartphones on Frandroid. In other words, these are the three best phones that we tested in September and therefore can recommend this early October – pending our full returns on the iPhone 13 (this is for very soon).

Xiaomi 11t pro The king of the charge



8 / 10 100% battery in a flash

Performances

Beautiful 120 Hz display Available at € 669 at Amazon

The Xiaomi 11T Pro highlights a main asset: its fast charging at 120 W which makes it the Speedy Gonzales of the domain. It will take you more or less 17 minutes to go from almost 0% battery to 100%. The perfect smartphone for people in a hurry. In addition, the autonomy is perfectly reassuring to take a long time without connecting.

The smartphone is also equipped with a very beautiful 120 Hz OLED screen, offers solid performance and immersive stereo speakers. On the photo side, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has a nice 108 megapixel camera and a not bad macro mode. At less than 700 euros, the formula is therefore attractive, even if it is necessary to deal with a perfectible design and some vagaries of the MIUI 12.5 interface.

YouTube linkSubscribe to Frandroid





Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G The correct ref



8 / 10 Nice design and good screen

Good main photo sensor

Enhanced performance compared to the classic model Available at € 459 on Samsung

The Galaxy A52s 5G has landed with a more powerful SoC than its older brother, the Galaxy A52 5G. The two smartphones share a lot of commonalities on the mid-range, but the more recent of the two offers a tad more pleasant performance on a daily basis. So it’s mission successful. For the rest, we always have a balanced device: 120 Hz screen, neat interface, solid autonomy, good photo sensor and nice design.

Among the downsides, we can mention the performance of the ultra wide-angle and the slightly slow charger that is included in the box. The latter indeed offers a power of 15 W, while the Galaxy A52s 5G can go up to 25 W (which is not ultra fast either).

Realme GT Master Edition The little racing car



8 / 10 Great performance

120 Hz display

Big autonomy Available at 349 € on Cdiscount

The Realme GT Master Edition is a more affordable variant of the Realme GT released a few months earlier. Unsurprisingly, we therefore find a powerful device, a large autonomy and a very efficient fast charge of 65 W. Add to that a very original design inspired by… a suitcase. Let’s be honest: Not everyone will like it, but it’s daring.

Also note that the photo quality is unfortunately not quite up to expectations.