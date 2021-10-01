The 4 surprises of FC Barcelona for the succession of Ronald Koeman, Juventus sets the price of Federico Chiesa

What follows after this advertisement

Four new names to replace Koeman

It’s no longer a secret, Ronald Koeman’s time on the FC Barcelona bench is running out. The game against Atlético Madrid is announced as his last. “KOeman»Can we read on the daily Marca. For days, see weeks, the club has been exploring the market by calmly analyzing the possible replacement for the Dutchman. It will be “The big decisionAs the title AS. To the names already known as Roberto Martinez, Andrea Pirlo or Xavi Hernandez, are added four other coaches this morning on the front page of Mundo Deportivo. The first is Marcelo Gallardo, current coach of River Plate in Argentina. And the second is, according to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta’s dream, it’s Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea boss! A pretty crazy dream when you know that the German technician became European champion a few months ago. The names of his German compatriots, Jürgen Klopp and Ralf Rangnick are also mentioned in the little papers of the Blaugranas.





Inter have financial worries

Inter announced on Thursday a loss of 245.6 million euros for the 2020-2021 season. The closure of stadiums during a pandemic has had a major impact on the club’s finances. According to Calcio e Finanza a website specializing in sports and finance, this is simply the biggest loss ever for a Serie A club. The Italian press quickly fell in love with the subject this morning. The sales of Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukalu as well as the departure of Antonio Conte helped stabilize the club’s economic balance.

100 M € for Chiesa

Federico Chiesa showed Juventus the way to victory against Chelsea (1-0) in the Champions League. His great performance greatly pleased the big European clubs, very interested in the profile of the Italian player. According to Corriere dello sport, Juventus would have set the price of its crack at € 100 million. One way of trying to repel the suitors who were numerous last summer, according to the newspaper. Juve have indeed refused offers from Liverpool and Chelsea. Will the two clubs come back? Case to follow.