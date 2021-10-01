the 4K console will not be released right away and it’s the PS5’s fault

Nintendo Switch Pro has been waiting for months. The Japanese manufacturer recently lifted the veil on its OLED Switch, a model relatively close to the original whose differences boil down to a larger OLED screen (instead of LCD) and doubled initial storage. Although the Pro model remains an unofficial project, the latter would indeed exist and would have been a victim of the releases of next-gen consoles.

a nintendo switch pro which will eventually be released next year

Last November saw the release of the next-gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony, namely the Xbox Series S and X and the PlayStation 5. Consoles with relatively low stocks and which are facing greater demand than ever. Now regular replenishments which are still not enough to satiate all interested players. Unfortunately for gamers looking for a new console, the shortage of materials is drastically affecting chip production. And of course, who says electronic equipment, says chip. Manufacturers are increasing demand in an incongruous period, also affected by the coronavirus pandemic.





What about Nintendo in all of this? Although its Switch continues to sell by pallets, the Japanese giant had planned to release a revisited version of its hybrid console, as it has been able to do in the past for its mobile consoles. A Nintendo Switch Pro that has been the subject of numerous reports for months, although the Japanese manufacturer has not yet formalized it. And for good reason, if we are to believe the new information from Bloomberg, this new console has been postponed. Faced with the shortage of chips, Nintendo would have made the decision to postpone their release, in order to offer sufficient stocks. Results : the Switch Pro would only be scheduled for late 2022, at best.

With its 4K graphics, increased power and improved battery life, the Nintendo Switch Pro is envisioned as the future of the Switch. Features that many players dream of, who are now waiting to get their hands on it. Several development studios, huge and indies, have unofficially confirmed that they have a 4K development kit for the Switch. The entry into the next-gen Nintendo is thus delayed by several months, or even more. It remains to be seen whether the Japanese giant will manage to reverse the trend as its stock has fallen drastically since July, losing 20% ​​of its value in just a few weeks.