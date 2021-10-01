Good plan news The 4K QLED TV voted best value for money of the year is on sale at € 704!

The EISA (Expert Imaging and Sound Association) is an organization bringing together 60 magazines and websites from 29 countries specializing in hi-fi, TV, photography and video. Each year, they award prizes to the best products in different categories. And this year, it is this TCL TV (Chinese company which is also one of the world’s largest TV manufacturers) which won the best value for money in the LCD TV category.

While 4K has replaced 1080p, more and more content is switching to Ultra High Definition requiring new equipment. If you have recently purchased a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, it is advisable to equip yourself with a suitable screen to enjoy an optimal experience. 4K / 120Hz are the benchmarks when buying a new TV allowing you to enjoy a very pleasant fluidity while having breathtaking graphics.

We remind you that the higher the resolution, the more detailed the image displayed. Thus, the 4K has a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. In order to perceive the refresh rate of 120 FPS, it is necessary to have a TV capable of going up to there which is the case here.

An HDMI 2.1 port is essential to allow the transmission of these important data flows between the device and the television. The PS5 and Xbox Series require this type of connection in order to enjoy optimal fluidity and resolution.

The characteristics of the TCL 55C727: VRR, ALLM, integrated Dolby Atmos sound bar …

The model has a 55-inch panel with a QLED backlighting system. It is a relatively large screen with its diagonal of 139 cm and its definition is 3840×2160 (4K) with a refresh rate of 100/120 Hz.





It has HDR technology and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) to improve visual rendering. This television incorporates Dolby Vision technologies coupled with the Mega Dynamic Contrast Ratio energize the image both in terms of colorimetry and contrasts!

For video games, this TV automatically detects consoles (including the PS5 and Xbox Series X) and switches to game mode to provide low latency. The VRR and the ALLM are also in the game. From a connection point of view, there are in particular no less than four HDMI 2.1 sockets, which is ideal for connecting the latest generation consoles.

On the sound side, we note the direct integration of a Dolby Atmos ONKYO sound bar for quality and very immersive sound if you do not already have a separate sound bar. In short, at this price, difficult to do better.

