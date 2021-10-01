The American Women’s League (NWSL), at the heart of a sex scandal, postpones its weekend matches

“Aware of this trauma, we decided not to go to the field this weekend in order to give everyone the opportunity to reflect. Day-to-day business is not our concern at the moment. Our league has a lot to fix, and our players deserve so much better ”, she added. This decision, taken in agreement with the players’ union (NWSLPA), comes the day after the dismissal by North Carolina Courage of coach Paul Riley who faces allegations of sexual misconduct, including forced intercourse.