The American Women’s League (NWSL), at the heart of a sex scandal, postpones its weekend matches

The North American Women’s Football League (NWSL), rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct against a coach, and denounced for its inaction, announced Friday that its Championship matches scheduled for this weekend would not be played.
“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I am very sorry for the pain that so many people are feeling ”, NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement.
“Aware of this trauma, we decided not to go to the field this weekend in order to give everyone the opportunity to reflect. Day-to-day business is not our concern at the moment. Our league has a lot to fix, and our players deserve so much better ”, she added. This decision, taken in agreement with the players’ union (NWSLPA), comes the day after the dismissal by North Carolina Courage of coach Paul Riley who faces allegations of sexual misconduct, including forced intercourse.
“We take this to our graves”
Two former players, Sinead Farrelly and Meleana “Mana” Shim, told The Athletic site to have had to deal on several occasions, since 2010, with the alleged inappropriate behavior of the 58-year-old Englishman, whose license to trainer has had to deal with. elsewhere was suspended Thursday by the American Football Federation.
Farrelly accused him of having forced her to “forced sex”, when he was at the head of Philadelphia Independence, in particular one evening when she went to her hotel room, following a defeat. in the final of a competition. After which he would have said to her: “We take this to our graves. “
Farrelly and Shim also claimed that on another occasion, when Riley was coaching them with the Portland Thorns, he forced them to kiss in his apartment. The latter disputed these allegations “Completely false”. “I never had sexual relations with these players, nor made them sexual advances”, he defended himself to the media.
Megan Rapinoe: “You are all monsters”
In recent hours, reactions of indignation and anger have poured in, some denouncing in particular the passivity of the NSWL. “The league has been informed on multiple occasions and each time refused to investigate”, said US international Alex Morgan, who played under Riley at the same time as the two accusers in Portland, supporting his point with screenshots of emails sent by Farrelly to the league.
The star, activist, Megan Rapinoe also expressed her anger: “To all those who are in the exercise of power and who let it go, who heard and rejected, who allowed this monster to change teams without any repercussions, fuck yourself, you are all monsters and you can ALL resign immediately. “