The Book of Boba Fett series finally has a release date on Disney +

Disney + ‘s next Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, has finally unveiled its official poster and release date.

If Disney and Lucasfilm have nearly a dozen projects in development to extend the Star Wars galaxy on Disney +, The Mandalorian is so far the only live action series derived from the cinematic saga that fans have discovered since the launch of the platform. What if we start to learn more about the cast and the plot ofObi-wan kenobi Where Andor, two of the first series announced by the studio, the next production which will land in December, The Book of Boba Fett, still keeps several information under lock and key, in particular its distribution.

As teased at the end of season 2 of The Mandalorian, the famous bounty hunter played by Temuera Morrison will once again give the answer to the mercenary Fennec Shand played by Ming-Na Wen.

The hunt resumes

The two will travel through the shallows of the galaxy towards the dunes of the planet Tatooine, to claim the territory once ruled by the equally famous Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett should also allow us to know how the bounty hunter survived his fall in the pit of Sarlacc at the beginning of the Return of the Jedi and what he’s been doing all this time.

So far, we knew that the series was due to land next December, without further details, but Disney recently unveiled on Twitter a first official poster that tells us a little more. The image features Boba Fett in Jabba’s Palace, sitting on his throne, echoing the final shot of Season 2 of The Mandalorian.





Its story has only just begun. The Book of Boba Fett, an original Disney + series, will be streaming on December 29 on #DisneyMore. pic.twitter.com/Hbvsav7Rup – Disney + FR (@DisneyPlusFR) September 29, 2021

In addition to formalizing the French title, The Book of Boba Fett, the poster therefore announces that the series of seven episodes will land on Disney + from December 29, just over a month after the launch of the series Hawkeye Marvel starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld on November 24. While they will each direct an episode, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez will also be executive producers alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin in The Mandalorian will return for a season 3 in 2022.