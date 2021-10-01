the cardboard ticket will begin to disappear from stations in October

As part of the RATP transport ticket modernization project, some metro stations will no longer offer the sale of cardboard ticket books to ticket machines from October 14.

From October 14, it will no longer be possible to buy metro ticket books from the machines in certain metro stations. This measure is part of the Ile-de-France Mobilités transport ticket modernization project. They therefore give way to more advantageous dematerialized alternatives according to the RATP.

The sale of the book will gradually end in three stages, the first of which begins in two weeks.

From October 14, around a hundred stations will no longer offer these cardboard T + tickets for sale to ATMs. The stations concerned are in particular Champs-Elysées Clémenceau, Bourse, Jussieu, Duroc and Esplanade de la Défense. RER stations such as Marne-la-Vallée or Cité universitaire will also stop the sale. The measure does not apply in any station for the moment.

In detail, the map of stations where the sale of paper tickets will no longer be offered to ATMs. Click here to see it in large.

List of stations no longer offering ticket book sales from October © RATP

The second phase will take place in January 2022 in 176 additional stations including Abbesses and Pont Neuf. In the spring of the same year, all stations will be affected.





Note that the notebooks can still be purchased from agents in the counters until spring 2022, which will mark the definitive end of the cardboard metro ticket.

Dematerialized alternatives

For occasional travelers who do not wish to take a monthly subscription, dematerialized alternatives are offered. It is already possible to buy an Easy Navigo pass for the price of 2 euros. This card can be recharged with dematerialized tickets, individually or in booklet. The dematerialized notebook is less expensive by two euros than the current cardboard notebooks.

For bus users, a breakdown ticket can also be purchased by SMS at the price of two euros. Travelers can also load their tickets directly to an Android or IOS phone.

The RATP ensures that the end of cardboard ticket books allows the promotion of more advantageous purchasing solutions for users. It points in particular to the demagnetization of 5 million tickets per year due to proximity to coins or keys as well as the loss of one in 10 tickets per book on average.

In 2019, 28 million tickets were sold in booklets in 2019. Their end will also allow less waste to accumulate in the capital.

“Thrown in the street, a metro ticket takes a year to decompose, which is as long as a cigarette butt”, explains the RATP

The RATP also specifies that the end of the individual cardboard ticket is not yet planned. Thus, the single T + ticket as well as the “origin destination” ticket, allowing travel in the suburbs, will remain available for sale in cardboard format.