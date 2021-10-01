The Central African Republic claims that abuses were perpetrated by rebels, but also by its own army and allied “Russian instructors”

A Russian private soldier (foreground), a member of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra’s guard (background) and a soldier from the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (right), in Bangui, in December 2020. ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP

Six months after the release of a UN report accusing the abuses of Russian mercenaries, the Central African Republic admitted, Friday 1er October, part of the facts, through the voice of his Minister of Justice, Arnaud Djoubaye Abazène. The latter claimed that the crimes and acts of torture had been “Mostly” committed by rebels – Central African soldiers and their allies “Russian instructors” arriving only in second position.

“Out of 103 incidents of violation of human rights and international humanitarian law” identified by UN experts, “23 are not proven”, said the Minister of Justice. ” Most of it is attributed to the CPC rebels [Coalition des patriotes pour le changement] “, according to the minister, who assured that some “Will be tried during the next criminal sessions for having perpetrated a whole panoply of war crimes and crimes against humanity”.

Those attributable to the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and the internal security forces “Are already the subject of legal proceedings” so that their authors are “Brought before the courts”.

” Some [faits] are attributable to Russian instructors who operate in support of the FACA “, but also to “Support forces” such as the Minusca (the UN peacekeeping mission) and other contingents of African military personnel. “The States providing these troops, once seized, must organize hearings by their military courts”, continued the minister, referring to the recent repatriation of Gabonese soldiers by the UN following suspicions of sexual abuse.





Two damning UN reports

When the UN report was published, the Central African government considered these accusations to be of “Simple denunciations”. Last March, the human rights division of Minusca, United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic, noted that 85% of these abuses are attributable to armed groups, but “State agents and their allies” also allegedly arbitrarily killed civilians, tortured and ill-treated people, and made arbitrary arrests.

In August, a new United Nations report recorded, between July 2020 and June 2021, “526 cases of violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law across the country”, who have “Killed at least 1,221 people”, including 144 civilians. Among these violations, the UN has identified “Summary and extrajudicial executions, acts of torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detentions, (…) conflict-related sexual violence and serious violations of children’s rights ”. For the UN, the CPC was responsible for more than half of the incidents recorded. The organization had also pointed out the responsibility of the Central African armed forces, as well as their allies, “Russian military instructors”, which are “Responsible for 46% of confirmed incidents”.

Close to Putin

The Central African forces have been leading since December 2020 a vast counter-offensive against the rebels of the CPC, an alliance of rebel groups which is trying to overthrow the regime of Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

Thanks to the reinforcement of Rwandan soldiers and the presence of hundreds of Russian paramilitaries fighting at their side, the regular army has succeeded since the beginning of the year in taking back from the rebels the towns and a good part of two-thirds of the country that they had been in control for several years.

Moscow officially recognizes the presence of only 1,135 “Unarmed instructors” , but NGOs operating on the ground, France and the UN claim that some of them are men from the private Russian security group Wagner. This military company, which operates in Syria, Sudan and Libya, is closely linked to the activities of Yevgeny Prigojine, a Russian oligarch close to Vladimir Putin. Moscow denies any link.

This recognition comes at a time of great tension between Mali and France. Mali, which sees the reorganization of the French military system in the Sahel as a “Abandonment in mid-flight” in his country, does not in fact exclude also using the services of the Wagner group. The French plan provides for a reduction in the workforce on site, from more than 5,000 currently, to 2,500-3,000 by 2023.

