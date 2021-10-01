The Central African Republic recognizes abuses by rebels, soldiers and “Russian instructors”

The Central African Republic on Friday admitted part of the accusations formulated in August by the UN, in particular on crimes and acts of torture, committed “mostly“By rebels but also Central African soldiers and their allies”Russian instructors», Announced the Minister of Justice. The Central African forces, supported in particular by hundreds of Russian paramilitaries, have been carrying out a vast counter-offensive against rebel groups since December 2020. A UN group of experts expressed concern in March about “serious human rights violationsCommitted by Russian paramilitaries. “Those responsible for these incidents are divided into three categories, in addition to the peacekeepers“Minister Arnaud Djoubaye Abalene declared on Friday: the rebels for the majority, the security forces and”Russian instructors“, according to him.

The shadow of Wagner, the Russian mercenaries

“Of the proven incidents, some are attributable to Russian instructors who support the Central African Armed Forces.“In the fight against the rebels of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), an alliance of rebel groups formed in December 2020 to try to overthrow the regime of Head of State Faustin Archange Touadéra, according to the Central African Minister of justice. When the UN report was released, the Central African government viewed these accusations as “simple denunciations“.

Moscow only officially recognizes the presence of 1135 “unarmed instructorsBut the NGOs operating on the ground, France and the UN claim that some of them are men from the private Russian security group Wagner, which Moscow denies. Government forces have succeeded since the beginning of the year in taking back from the rebels the towns and a good part of two-thirds of the country which they had controlled for several years, mainly thanks to the reinforcement of Rwandan soldiers and the presence of hundreds of paramilitaries. Russians fighting alongside them.