the choice of a song creates discomfort in Dancing with the Stars

This Friday, October 1, TF1 broadcast the third number of season 11 of “Dance with the stars” … and from the start, the atmosphere became “uneasy”. The choice of a song made Internet users explode with rage.

It’s a new habit to take … Friday night no longer rhymes with “Koh Lanta“, but well with” Dance with the stars “. This October 1, the 11 candidates still in the running of season 11 were gathered and they offered us a magical spectacle for the eyes. The four members of the jury did not miss any crumbs of the performances of the eleven celebrities It must be said that these apprentice dancers competed in beauty and above all in talent on the floor of the famous stage of plateau 217.

“Another betrayal for Denitsa”

The evening started off in style and especially in controversy … The first candidate to try to dazzle the members of the jury, but especially the viewers, was the actress of the series Clem, Lucie Lucas. The young woman brilliantly performed a waltz in the company of Anthony Colette. If their performance was hailed by the Twittosphere, the choice of the song, on the other hand, created a real unease on the side of Internet users. And for good reason, the duo danced to music by Camille Lellouche, entitled “But I love you“, where she is accompanied by Grand Corps Malade. Very quickly, the Twittos expressed their anger on the social network represented by a small blue bird.





The misunderstanding of some …

A feeling of incomprehension also appeared on the social network. Why were some Internet users offended by the choice of song during this first performance? If some Twitter subscribers did not understand the controversy … Do not panic, the mystery did not last very long. Twittos were present to enlighten those who found themselves in total blur …

While he was in a relationship for many years with Denitsa Ikonomova, Rayane Bensetti would have cheated on the dancer with Camille Lellouche … A video circulated on the Internet and created a real scandal. The actor and the comedian kiss languidly and the words of the young woman are unequivocal … Hence the discomfort during the performance of Lucie Lucas on the title “But I love you“. Some Internet users are convinced of this:”the production did it on purpose“and shared their sadness for Denitsa Ikonomova.

Nevertheless, Denitsa Ikonomova remained unmoved and showed great professionalism throughout the service. The young dancer, now a member of the jury of “Dance with the stars“did not show any anger or sadness. And in the end, Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette seduced the young woman, as well as Jean-Paul Gaultier, François Alu and Chris Marques. Moreover, they qualified and continue the adventure … This is not the case with Moussa and Coralie Licata who were eliminated by the members of the jury.

