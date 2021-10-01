The confinement of New Caledonia is extended by two weeks, in d

While ten deaths are still to be deplored, the president of the government and the high commissioner announced it: the confinement is extended by two weeks. Strictly until October 10, with perhaps an adaptation from 11 to 17. A health pass for the vaccinated is “in consultation”.

Writing of NC la 1ere, with Françoise Tromeur and Caroline Moureaux

updated on October 1, 2021 at 4:43 p.m.



Not yet deconfined, the Caledonians. And this will not be the case for two weeks, even if this fortnight will be spent in two phases.

Louis Mapou announced this Friday afternoon, from the government he chairs: “The strict confinement rules remain the same until October 10. Depending on the situation observed next week, the strict confinement may be adapted for the period from October 11 to 17. Modifications may be considered for certain economic activities and social with a gradual return to school. “ But this will only be on condition that the major indicators taken into account evolve favorably (incidence rate, vaccination rate and saturation of hospitals).

A toll of 129 victims

This announcement was preceded by a description of the current health situation. “Since September 6, 2021, the human toll of the health crisis we are going through has continued to increase and each day brings its share of deaths and contaminations”, did he declare. “Almost 7,619 people have already had this disease.”

In just twenty days, 129 of our compatriots were mowed down by the Covid, including ten during the day yesterday. Louis Mapou, President of the Government

Vaccination, “the only bulwark”

“The virus has spread across the country. No one is spared. Each of us is affected, directly or indirectly,” insisted the head of the Caledonian executive. “So it is all together that we must face. And whatever one can say about it, vaccination remains the only way to immediately shield the virus. 96% of those who died were not vaccinated.”

The average age of these deceased was 71 years old, but the youngest was forty years old. Victims of which more than half (56%) were of Kanak origin, said Louis Mapou, adding that 22% belonged to the Wallisian and Futunian community. Another element, more than 4,300 people are considered to date as cured.

Thanks to everyone’s effort, I can say it: confinement has started to take effect. But we must not relax. Louis Mapou

“I call on all economic and social actors, political, administrative, customary and religious authorities in New Caledonia to support the effort that we must provide to achieve our goal, a sufficient level of vaccination to avoid new phases of confinement and above all, to save lives“.

Health pass

In addition, said the president of the government: “We are currently discussing the establishment of a health pass” for people fully vaccinated, with access for example “to restaurants, shopping malls, domestic flights, etc.“.





Indicators

Three criteria are taken into account for the decision to extend the confinement.

The incidence rate first of all, which denotes the speed of circulation of the virus.

If it remains high with a rate of 588 cases / week per 100,000 inhabitants, the trend is downward. At the height of the crisis, ten days ago, it stood at 1,200.

Then the vaccination rate. More than 34% of Caledonians have so far a complete vaccination schedule (91,900 people) and 150,390 people have received a first dose. 17 of the 33 municipalities in Caledonia have exceeded 50% of vaccines.

“Some large municipalities must continue to step up their efforts“underlined Louis Mapou, citing the communes of Dumbéa and Païta, the VKP zone and Poindimié.

Finally, the reception capacities in hospitals and in particular in intensive care units are decisive. To date, 56 people are in intensive care, 281 in the Covid unit at the Médipôle and 153 in hospital.

Louis Mapou greeted “the ingenuity, competence and courage of our medical profession, and the support of those we thank who came from Metropolitan France, with the support of the State, to help us“.

New sanitary reinforcements

The high commissioner announced for his part the arrival of 103 additional reinforcements from the health reserve. A second wave of health workers “which will be distributed from October 5 on the whole territory according to local needs“.

“National solidarity will last as long as necessary“assured Patrice Faure.”The State will give its full support to the government of New Caledonia and whenever it expresses the need.“.

And to announce in particular a support mission of the health personnel of the FANC this Saturday, October 2 in Maré for a vaccination operation.

Patrice Faure underlined the good citizenship of the Caledonians, who in their vast majority respect the rules of confinement. On nearly 100,000 checks carried out by the police, “only 4.5% of people checked were fined, half of them for lack of certification and one in five for not wearing a mask“.

“Irresponsible” gatherings

Louis Mapou also mentioned the activists against vaccination or the health pass. The demonstration scheduled for Saturday, October 2 was banned by the high commission.

The president of the government spoke of the irresponsibility of the demonstrators:

“I would like to express my incomprehension in the face of requests for demonstrations against the vaccination obligation or the health pass. How could we open our schools if a lot of teachers are not vaccinated? These gatherings are, in my opinion, irresponsible. They have the consequence of pitting the Caledonians against each other, when only unity, in such serious moments must serve us to get out of the rut.“.

