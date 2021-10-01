The Covid-19 pandemic slowed down around the world again this week

The Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down again this week in the world: here are the significant weekly developments, taken from an AFP database.

An important indicator, however, the number of cases diagnosed only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections and comparisons between countries should be taken with caution, as testing policies differ from one country to another.

– More than 450,000 daily cases –

With 457,000 contaminations recorded daily in the world this week, the indicator has dropped significantly (-11% compared to the previous week), continuing a trend observed since early September, according to an AFP report stopped on Thursday.

– Decrease in most regions –



This week, most regions of the world have seen their situation improve: in Latin America and the Caribbean (-31%), in the Middle East (-21%), in Asia (-15%) and in the States zone United States / Canada (-10%).

But the situation is stable in Africa (-1%) and Europe (+ 3%) and deteriorates slightly in Oceania (+ 11%), where the virus however circulates very little.

– Stronger acceleration –

Lithuania is the country where the epidemic is accelerating the most (+ 62%, 1,700 new cases per day), among those having recorded at least 1,000 daily contaminations during the past week. Romania (+ 60%, 8,700) – which has faced a record number of hospitalized Covid patients since the start of the health crisis -, South Korea (+ 46%, 2,700), Ukraine (+36 %, 7,600) and Singapore (25%, 1,600).





– Strongest declines –

Conversely, it is Japan (-42%, 2,200 new cases per day) which recorded the strongest decline this week, ahead of Morocco (-37%, 1,100), Sri Lanka (-36%, 1,100 ), Indonesia (-33%, 1,900) and Israel (-31%, 4,100).

– The most contaminations –

The United States remains by far the country with the highest number of new infections in absolute terms this week (113,000 daily cases, -11%), ahead of the United Kingdom (34,500, + 6%) and Turkey (27,700, -11%).

In proportion to the population, excluding micro-states, the country with the most new cases this week remains Serbia (681 per 100,000 inhabitants), ahead of Mongolia (511) and Lithuania (450).

– Dead –

The United States has the highest daily death toll, 1,924 per day this week, ahead of Russia (830), which on Friday recorded a record number of daily deaths (887) for the fourth day in a row, and Brazil (541).

Globally, daily deaths have declined (7,779 per day, -7%).

– Cuba vaccinates at full speed –

The countries that vaccinate the fastest this week are mainly in Latin America, Asia and Oceania.

With its own three-dose vaccines, Cuba has the fastest rate among countries of more than one million people for the third week in a row, administering doses to 2.16% of its population each. day.

South Korea (1.49%) and Taiwan (1.21%) complete the top three.

The United Arab Emirates remains the country with the most advanced vaccination campaign, with 203 doses administered per 100 inhabitants, ahead of Cuba (184) and Uruguay (180).

More than 26 million doses have been injected daily worldwide, on average, over the past seven days.