the early summary of episode 1027 of Monday, October 4

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Victoire seems obsessed with the name Dimitri and the face of a woman she draws everywhere. Hadrien and Sofia say goodbye to each other, while Gabriel and Noor discover the joys of shared accommodation.

Monday October 4 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who will welcome a new attractive character, where former heroes will make a remarkable comeback and where Raphaëlle could go back to bed with Xavier… A search notice has been launched to find Victoire, who has been missing for two days. Georges talks to Martin and Sara about his partner’s hallucinations. Sandrine asks William what Victoire risks, without care. The problem is the anti-rejection treatment. “If her body rejects the transplant, she can die.” According to William, without her treatment, Victoire has only 24 hours ahead of her. Roxane finally has a lead to find Victoire, whose credit card was used in a convenience store. Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui makes revelations on the plot) and Sara end up finding the young woman at the water’s edge, in the company of two homeless people. Victoire (Solène Hébert comments on recent changes in Tomorrow belongs to us), very weak, was immediately taken to hospital. His exams are good.

Hadrien and Sofia research the young man’s biological father. Hadrien (Anthony Colette will be absent because of Dance with the stars) really wants to find it. Alma tells him that she and Samuel will drop him off at the airport, happy that he has given up on his plan and agreed to go to Goa. Hadrien continues to lie to him. Sofia assures him of her support and kisses him.

Noor and Gabriel move into their flat share. The opportunity for the young girl to discover that her friend is slightly maniac and for Gabriel that Noor is not really focused on tidying up. Charlie (Clémence Lassalas) is convinced that Gabriel wants to seduce Noor. She comes home and accuses him of having put away all his things. “Your guest, it’s Charlie, it’s not the Queen of England either…” Noor gets even more angry when she realizes that Gabriel has thrown a trash bag containing his heels: “I hope they’re still in the dumpster, otherwise I swear you’re the one who’s gonna end up in it.”





Victoire tells Georges that she needed some fresh air because she was suffocating. She walked for hours and stood “felt worn”. She no longer remembers having met the two homeless people, except that she felt good with them, as if she knew them. Georges tells her about the first name Dimitri which she pronounced but that doesn’t ring a bell. Is this the winner of Victory? The young woman is on the verge of tears: “I haven’t been the same since my transplant, I don’t recognize myself anymore. You have to help me.” Where do the visions of Victory come from? Check out our theory on this!

Jack (who is Dimitri Fouque?) Confesses to Hadrien that it was he who had stolen his passport, and not Sofia. Hadrien gets angry, reminding him that they almost broke up through his fault. When he asks him the reason for his gesture, Jack stammers, backs up and… falls into the pool! Once dry, Jack confesses: “I’m in love with you, this is the first time this has happened to me.” Hadrien apologizes for not paying more attention, when Sofia told him that Jack had feelings for him. He even thanks him because it is thanks to him that he discovered the truth about his father. “You’re a good guy Jack!” Hadrien hugs him. “I even think I’m a little flattered to have been your first crush. You’ll find someone quickly, you deserve it.”

Hadrien and Sofia say goodbye to each other. Manon finds her sister depressed, she is afraid for her relationship. “I am afraid that he is suffering and that he decides to go to the end of the world to forget everything.” Her sister reassures her. A text from Hadrian makes him smile again. Gabriel promises that he will make an effort to relax. But a new point of disagreement quickly arises when the young man receives his exercise bike, which he plans to install in the living room.

Martin (Franck Monsigny talks about his tattoos) goes to the hospital to check on Victoire. He advises Georges to go back to sleep but the policeman does not want to leave his companion’s bedside. According to Martin, the two homeless women told him that Victoire was asking after a certain Dimitri. At the hospital, Victoire grabs a pen and begins to draw. Coming back to the bedroom, Georges finds dozens of drawings on the walls, still the same face of a woman with blue eyes. All about her drawings, Victoire does not even hear Georges.