The first pill that treats the Covid soon on the market?

merck covid pill If the results announced by Merck are confirmed, it would be the first pill to treat Covid-19 disease.

CORONAVIRUS – The Merck laboratory announced this Friday, October 1 that an antiviral, Molnupiravir, reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for Covid-19 patients by half. Other known drugs (dexamethasone, tocilizumab) have similar effects, Molnupiravir is an oral treatment. Clearly, if the results announced by Merck are confirmed, it would be the first pill to treat Covid-19 disease.

In a press release, Merck specifies that this clinical trial was carried out on 385 people treated with Molnupiravir. A control group of 377 people, without treatment, allows comparisons to be made. 29 days after infection, 7.3% of people who took the Merck pill were hospitalized, compared to 14.1% of those who received the placebo. No deaths were recorded in the Molnupiravir group, compared to 8 in the control group.





Merck has already started producing this drug in advance and plans to file an emergency clearance request with the FDA, the US drug’s policeman. He would have asked Merck to stop recruiting for its clinical trial because of its positive results.

“If this is confirmed, this is very good news”, reacted on Twitter Zain Chagla, professor of infectious diseases at McMaster University, who recalled that the detailed scientific data have not yet been released by Merck. “This could be a game-changer for the Covid epidemic if these figures are confirmed”, commented Boghuma Kabisen Titanji, infectious disease and HIV researcher.

See also on The HuffPost: Why monoclonal antibodies won’t replace vaccines