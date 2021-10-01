the former member Dominique Nicolas “not invited” on the “Central Tour”

Photo credits: Montage Pure Charts / Bestimage

The celebrations of Indochina’s 40th anniversary continue unabated. While a free concert took place last Saturday in Brussels, the group also gave a livestream show on Wednesday September 29, the date which marks the 40th anniversary of the band’s first concert. The fans were therefore delighted to follow this show from afar where Indochine, accompanied by four cellists, revisited rarer titles from its repertoire such as “Justine”, “La main sur vous” or “7000 danses” while resuming “Je ne can no longer say I love you “by Jacques Higelin or” My regrets “by Michel polnareff. While the public impatiently awaits the concerts of the “Central Tour” postponed in 2022, a former member of the group speaks today. It is about Dominique Nicolas, guitarist and composer of some of the greatest hits of the group like “The adventurer”, “3rd sex” or “Three nights per week”.

The Dailymotion player is loading …

“When you played at Rose Bonbon, the All-Paris saw you”

The musician was also part of the group’s very first concert at Rose Bonbon, an upscale club in the capital. Le Rose Bonbon was in the box where all the groups that formed dreamed of playing. Usually we played it only once. We played it four or five times. When you played at Rose Bonbon, the Tout-Paris saw you, the music press, the record companies does he remember the occasion of an interview for the newspaper The mountain. It is also there that the group meets the one who will become its first producer, Didier Guinochet. For Dominique Nicolas the fact of playing with a sequencer and bands on stage at t a break with the groups of the time : created a whole new sound because it was actually very stiff. This is what made it sound a bit electro .

Success therefore quickly arrived for Indochina, both in France and abroad. The guitarist keeps fond memories of the concerts at Le Prou ​​that the group gave in 1988 in front of 45,000 people. It was a shock, we arrived, it was a bit like the third world, it was really hard he recounts. The albums “Indochine au Znith” and “7000 danses” were very successful there: We had a crazy welcome, it hit the ground running. We arrived with three pieces of string and the people there, as we played in Znith at the time, they had rebuilt us a Znith out of cardboard. The Pruvians still follow the group .





“I am not invited to participate in concerts”

Unfortunately, the 90s will be the years of media decline for the group. In 1994, Dominique Nicolas left the band following a conflict with Nicola Sirkis. 26 years later, he is recalled to give his agreement on the mastering of two best of “Singles Collection” published in 2020. I was sent the pieces and I had the right shot to say “it’s good”, “it’s not good” indicates the guitarist, who nevertheless retains a regret for this experience: The remixes, I had noticed errors. As it was an Englishman – a good engineer for that matter – who did the work, he hadn’t paid too much attention to the text, he had mixed up lyrics and we ended up with versions that no longer conformed to the original .

If the former saxophonist of Indochina, Dimitri Bodianski, often joins Indochina on stage, will it be the same for Dominique Nicolas on the concerts of 2022? I am not invited to participate in concerts he throws firmly even if, according to The mountain, it is not not close this eventuality after rumors evoking his possible return for the 40 years of the group. On this subject, Nicola Sirkis declares Paris Match : In my head, he can even join us on the next turn, it will be him to see . So, will it come or will it not come? Response from May 21, 2022.