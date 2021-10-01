The fuel shortage persists in the United Kingdom, 200 soldiers deployed as of Monday

The British military had to stand ready as the UK grappled with fuel supply problems. About 200 soldiers will finally be deployed, as of Monday, in the country to ensure the delivery of fuels to service stations, announced Friday 1er October the government.

“Nearly 200 soldiers, including 100 drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government’s action to ease pressure on service stations and respond to the lack of truck drivers”, reports an official press release. These soldiers are currently completing their training for this purpose.

The government has also said it will immediately allow up to 300 foreign tanker drivers to work in the UK until the end of March 2022, as part of the granting of thousands of temporary work visas intended for relieve supply chains.

Since last week, long queues have formed in front of service stations, faced with supply problems due to a lack of truck drivers (100,000 according to professionals). They were marked in certain places by altercations between motorists at the end of their tether.

Signs of improvement at gas stations

According to the executive, “The demand for fuels stabilized during the week”, even if “Some parts of the country are still having difficulties”.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents 65% of UK service stations, also saw signs of improvement but felt they were “Much too slow”, with 26% of stations still running out of fuel.

The government keeps repeating that the UK has no shortage of fuels but the shortages are due to the exceptional demand caused by purchases from consumers worried about running out, as had been the case with toilet paper or certain food products. at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.





“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the industry over the past week, we are seeing persistent signs of a slow improvement in the situation at the pumps., said Enterprise Minister Kwasi Kwarteng. It is important to stress that there is no national fuel shortage in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal. The sooner we get back to our normal shopping habits, the sooner we can get back to normal. “

Brexit, an additional “factor” to the shortage

This exceptional situation is the latest consequence of labor shortages caused by the pandemic and Brexit – the government conceded it was a factor “Additional” -, with delivery problems also affecting supermarket shelves, fast food chains and even pubs.

In an attempt to remedy the lack of truck drivers and staff in poultry farms, and in the face of the specter of empty shelves at Christmas, the government had already resolved on Saturday to amend its immigration policy and to grant up to 10 500 temporary work visas for a few months.

It also temporarily exempted the fuel distribution sector from competition rules to allow the most affected areas to be delivered as a priority.