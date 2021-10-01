The Google Pixel 6 at the heart of an advertisement announcing an upcoming release

While the Pixel 6 has not been fully unveiled by Google, it is already the subject of an advertisement aired on Japanese television.

It’s no secret that Google is currently preparing the release of its future high-end smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. A secret so poorly kept that even the manufacturer has already communicated on its next two phones by unveiling their design and characteristics last August.

This Friday, the Mountain View firm even stepped up its communication, at least in Japan. Google has indeed unveiled an advertisement broadcast on television. This advertisement not only makes it possible to discover the Pixel 6 in new animations, but especially gives pride of place to the new Material You interface of Android 12. As a reminder, this interface promises to adapt the colors of the operating system and the applications in the dominant shade of your wallpaper.

Google’s advertising will therefore highlight this personalization of the smartphone, in particular via new widgets to control music, see the time or display the weather forecast, or notifications for incoming messages. The icons of Google applications seem to match the color of the background.





An outing planned for ” soon “

The ad also highlights the new Pixel 6 processor, designed specifically by Google to power its new smartphones. As a reminder, this Google Tensor chip had already been detailed by the firm during the first teasing on its smartphones, last August.

Finally, when the ad closes, Google indicates that the Pixel 6 will be ” available soon “, without further details. As a reminder, we expect a detailed presentation of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro next month, at the annual Made by Google conference. However, it is not yet clear when it will take place, even if the main clues point to October 19.