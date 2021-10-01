the government could launch the construction of new EPR reactors before the start of Flamanville

The government plans to build six new EPRs once the Flamanville site is completed. But this decision could be taken “a little early,” said on BFMTV la Minister Delegate for Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

The government could decide to build new EPR nuclear reactors in France even before the end of the Flamanville plant (Manche). “When the Flamanville EPR is delivered, we have to make this decision”, said Minister Delegate for Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Friday September 30 on BFMTV. “Perhaps we will take it a little early when we are sure that the Flamanville EPR is on the right track.”

The executive, which plans to build six new EPRs in France, had so far assured that any decision on new reactors would occur during the next five-year term and “no later than 2023 when Flamanville will enter service”. Don’t wait “the possible commissioning of the Flamanville EPR before making this decisive choice for France would amount to imposing a decision in a total denial of democracy”, criticized the NGO Greenpeace.





The Flamanville EPR, construction of which began in December 2007, was initially due to be commissioned in 2012, but its site was affected by many setbacks. Its cost currently stands at 12.4 billion euros according to EDF, against 3.3 billion expected before the start of the work. When will it come into service? “When EDF will have completed its construction”, evaded Agnès Pannier-Runacher. “Things are on track and we are preparing for fuel loading before the end of 2022”, had recently declared The CEO of EDF, Jean-Bernard Lévy, in La Manche Press.

The last difficulty to date on the site, anomalies were detected on the branch welds (part of a pipe that connects it to another or to a receptacle). The Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) was due to vote this summer on EDF’s proposals to resolve this problem, but has not yet rendered its decision.