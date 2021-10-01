the government has taken a new step but no one has heard of it

Another pension reform could see the light of day on January 1, 2022. This measure of the draft Social Security financing bill (PFLSS) for 2022, presented in part on September 24, concerns the right to progressive retirement. As a reminder, progressive retirement, still too little used, allows employees aged at least 60 and with a minimum of 150 quarters of retirement – all pension schemes combined – to enjoy part of their pensions. And this, without liquidating their final rights. Because, by exercising one or more part-time activities (from 40 to 80% of full time), they continue to contribute for their permanent retirement. Conversely, the combination of employment and retirement, which takes place after the liquidation of global rights, no longer allows contributions to be made for retirement insurance. The professional exercise is therefore, in this case, only a simple supplement of income, which will end at the end of the contract.





What does the PLFSS therefore provide?

Progressive retirement: an extension of the right provided

As specified The echoes, “the PLFSS provides for an extension of the right to progressive retirement to employees on fixed days and to corporate officers”, indicates the cabinet of Laurent Pietraszewski, Secretary of State for Pensions and Occupational Health. The planned development should lead to “compliance with the case law of the Constitutional Council”, which issued a decision on February 26, 2021 on this subject.

Which assets will be affected by this new measure?