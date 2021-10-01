The indexation of wages is coming this Friday!

According to the provisional result published by Statec, the annual inflation rate of the national consumer price index (CPI) amounts to 2.7% for the month of September. With this result, the half-yearly average of the index linked to the base for the month of September exceeds the threshold of 895.75 points, thus triggering a new indexation, announces the statistics institute.

The new application rating of the sliding salary scale of 855.62 points (old rating: 834.76 points) comes into force on October 1, 2021, resulting on that date in an increase of 2.5% of wages, salaries and wages. and pensions, says Statec.

This announcement, which was expected, comes as the final and detailed results of the national consumer price index for the month of September will be published on Wednesday, October 6, at the end of the monthly meeting of the Commission of the ‘index.

As a reminder, the automatic indexation of wages occurs when the inflation rate exceeds 2.5% compared to the last index bracket, which is therefore the case this Friday. “Inflation has climbed in recent months, in particular because of the rise in the price of oil, which was abnormally low in 2020,” explains a spokesperson for Statec at The essential. Foodstuffs, furniture and various goods and services have also experienced price increases which have contributed to the current rate of inflation ”.

The last indexation dated back to January 1, 2020. The measure aims to maintain purchasing power. It was generalized to all workers in Luxembourg in 1975, that is to say in the midst of the steel crisis. Since then, it has been a subject of contention between the employers and the unions.





Salary indexation as of October 1, 2021

The annual inflation rate of the national consumer price index stands at 2.7% for September. Read more: https://t.co/F86TFLccEM#statec #economy #indexing #wages #Luxembourg pic.twitter.com/jBZP1GJK2l – STATEC (@STATEC) October 1, 2021

The indexation of wages is confirmed. Linked to changes in the cost of living, the 2.5% wage increase on October 1 aims to preserve the purchasing power of employees. It is a mechanism that guarantees our social peace. https://t.co/UQT3xpjmEa – Franz Fayot (@FranzFayot) October 1, 2021

