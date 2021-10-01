The little recruitment secrets of RC Lens

A faultless. Since his return to Ligue 1, RC Lens has hardly been wrong in recruiting. From Jonathan Clauss, drawn in German D2 at Bielefield, to Przemyslaw Frankowski, unearthed in Chicago, via Seko Fofana, snatched from Udinese, or Loïc Badé, who arrived free from Le Havre and sold for nearly € 20 million at Stade Rennais, there are plenty of examples. So, inevitably, that calls out. What is the magic recipe of the Sang-et-Or? Asked by The team, Lens sports coordinator Florent Ghisolfi has said a little more about his method.

“We have to be creative. A Frankowski, if he is already in L1 or in Germany, he is untouchable for us. The difficulty, when you go to lower leagues, is whether the player will have the level to quickly bring to the team. Our job is to reduce uncertainties, but there is always a part of it ”, explained the one who heads a small recruitment cell, with only two full-time people at his side.





Nothing really rocket science … and yet!

For the residents of the Félix-Bollaert Stadium, the important thing is not to waste time. “You have to be efficient to arrive quickly and hard on a file that you have targeted. If, on a file, a bigger one arrives before you or at the same time as you, it’s over ”, he confided. And if the Artesiens do not necessarily have the same means as other competitors in Ligue 1 and in Europe, they still have a weighty argument: their formidable audience.

“We don’t have enormous resources, but we have significant attractiveness. Myself, I would have dreamed of playing in Lens. We are so convinced of our project that it is easy to convince a player “, he said. Franck Haise, the RCL coach, is looking for “Feel the man behind the player” and to have “A real feeling”. A rather simple method, but terribly effective that everyone envies him.