the Minister of the Interior bans the movement of Lyon supporters

The few incidents that have occurred in Ligue 1 stadiums in recent weeks will not have helped matters. September 23, RMC Sport argued that Lyon supporters would be banned from traveling to Geoffroy-Guichard for the derby between Saint-Étienne and Olympique Lyonnais. A measure taken by the prefecture of the Loire which aimed to protect itself “Major risks of disturbing public order” that may be linked to this historic rivalry.

What follows after this advertisement

This Friday, Olympique Lyonnais announces, in a press release, that the Minister of the Interior has in turn issued a ministerial decree prohibiting any travel by Lyonnais supporters as part of the ASSE – OL derby this Sunday, October 3, 2021. “This ministerial decree prohibits any person claiming the status of Lyonnais supporter to travel individually or collectively, between the municipalities of the Rhône department and the municipality of Saint Etienne, for the day of Sunday October 3 from midnight to midnight , “ specifies the press release.





Olympique Lyonnais informs its supporters that the Minister of the Interior has just issued a ministerial decree prohibiting any travel by Lyonnais supporters as part of the ASSE – OL Derby this Sunday, October 3, 2021.https: //t.co/H2jJI5VXSC – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) October 1, 2021

Create your Parions Sport Online account today and bet for this derby 150 € on a 2-1 victory for OL to try to win 1095 € (odds at 7.30). (odds subject to variation)