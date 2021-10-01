The Ministry of Education unveils the baccalaureate calendar for 2022

The ministries of national education and higher education unveiled, Thursday, September 30, the dates of the 2022 general and technological baccalaureate exams, set between March 14 and 1er July, in order to “Give visibility to students and their families”.

According to this calendar, the tests relating to the two specialty courses will take place from March 14 to 16, that of philosophy on June 15 and the grand oral between June 20 and 1er July.

Those of the professional baccalaureate will take place between May 23 and June 24, 2022, the two ministries said in a press release.

94% success in 2021

On the Parcoursup side, the registration phases for the formulation of wishes will begin on January 20, 2022, and end on March 29. The deadline for the confirmation of vows is April 7, 2022, according to the schedule unveiled Thursday evening.





“The ministries wished to ensure the consistency and complementarity of the calendar of the final baccalaureate exams with that of the Parcoursup procedure, so as to allow the educational teams and the pupils to organize the work on the whole of the school in a calm manner. school year “, explained the ministries.

Nearly 94% of the 732,800 candidates for the 2021 baccalaureate were accepted at the end of the first remedial session, down slightly compared to 2020.