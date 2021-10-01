the Ministry of Education unveils the calendar for 2022

The Ministries of National Education and Higher Education unveiled on Thursday evening the dates of the 2022 general and technological baccalaureate exams, set between March 14 and July 1

According to this 2022 calendar, the baccalaureate exams covering the two specialty courses will take place from March 14 to March 16, that of philosophy on June 15 and the Grand oral between June 20 and July 1.

The professional baccalaureate exams will take place between May 23 and June 24, 2022, the two ministries said in a press release.

Parcoursup from January 20

On the Parcoursup side, the registration phases will begin on January 20, 2022 until March 29 for the formulation of wishes. The deadline for the confirmation of vows is April 7, 2022, according to the schedule unveiled Thursday evening.

“The ministries wished to ensure the consistency and complementarity of the calendar of the final baccalaureate exams with that of the Parcoursup procedure, so as to allow the educational teams and the students to organize work on the whole of the school in a calm manner. school year, ”the ministries explained.

Nearly 94% of the 732,800 candidates for the 2021 baccalaureate were received at the end of the first remedial session, down slightly from 2020 which had been a record year.



