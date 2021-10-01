The most powerful hurricane of the year was filmed from the inside by a drone: a first!

For the first time, a marine drone has successfully filmed in the center of a Category 4 hurricane. Saildrone has released the video showing the extreme conditions experienced by its Saildrone Explorer.

Hurricane Sam is currently moving over the Atlantic Ocean, less than 1,000 kilometers from the West Indies. Classified category 4, it is the most powerful of this year. It didn’t stop the business Saildrone, which directed one of its marine drones to film the conditions in the heart of the meteorological phenomenon.

The Saildrone Explorer looks like an orange windsurf board seven meters long. It is powered by solar panels and advances thanks to wind. The drone is equipped with cameras as well as many sensors to measure, among other things, the wind, the pressure, the size of waves, the carbon dioxide, and even the biomass from Pisces. The manufacturer has equipped it with a “wing hurricane To withstand extreme conditions and the device is designed to operate autonomously for a full year.





Images recorded by the marine drone in the heart of Hurricane Sam on September 30, 2021 © Saildrone, NOAA

A fleet of marine drones to study hurricanes

This is the first time that an autonomous vehicle has managed to film inside a hurricane of this intensity. According to the manufacturer, the device had to cope with waves 15 meters high and winds of more than 190 kilometers per hour.

The Saildrone Explorer is part of a fleet of five drones who travel the Atlantic Ocean to study hurricanes. The data collected is shared with the US Agency for Ocean and Atmospheric Observation (NOAA) in order to better understand these extreme phenomena and be able to warn populations in their path more quickly.

