the murderer sentenced to life imprisonment

A young man was sentenced Thursday, September 30, to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for opening fire at a California synagogue in April 2019, killing a woman and injuring three others.

John Earnest, now 22, had long pleaded not guilty to hate crimes and other charges he faced. He only recently admitted responsibility for the attack on the Chabad Synagogue in Poway, near San Diego in Southern California, on April 27, 2019. He broke into the synagogue, opening fire on it. using a jammed assault rifle. He killed a 60-year-old woman, Lori Gilbert Kaye, and injured three people, including a child and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. About a hundred people were in the place of worship at that time.





The attack, committed on the last day of the Passover festivities, came exactly six months after the attack that claimed the lives of eleven people on October 27, 2018 at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

John Earnest was arrested after fleeing the synagogue by car and called for help himself to identify himself as the shooter, according to the indictment. “I just opened fire in a synagogue. I’m just trying to defend my nation from the Jews“, He said according to the documents submitted to the court. John Earnest also pleaded guilty to arsoning a mosque in March 2019, an act he claimed in a racist and anti-Semitic pamphlet posted online hours before the attack on the synagogue. In this text, he long claimed the supremacy of “white race», Echoing all the clichés of the racist far right follower of the conspiracy theory.

John Earnest faced the death penalty, still in force in California but which has been suspended until further notice since 2006.