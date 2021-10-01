The mysterious days before Gabby Petito was reported missing

Police have revealed that the day before Gabby Petito was officially reported missing in the United States, officers attended the home of her fiancé’s parents.

Once again, the Laundrie family is at the heart of the questions. Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, say they have no idea what happened to Gabby Petito. The latter had been traveling with her fiancé through American national parks since July when she stopped giving news to her relatives. His parents reported him missing on September 11, ten days after Brian returned home to Florida alone in their vehicle. During this troubled time, the Petitos had no idea that Brian was already back at the family home and continued to attempt to reach their daughter at all costs. The latter sent her mother a last message on August 27.

Police revealed that on September 10, the day before her parents’ report, officers attended the Laundrie home. Nort Port police said they were at their home twice that day after receiving calls from the increasingly worried Petito family. If they did not get anything from this first meeting, the “New York Post” reports that from then on, the police went to the Laundrie’s house 46 times. Most of the visits, qualified in the police reports as “routine checks”, were eventually marked as “problem resolved”. Each time, however, the Laundries refused to answer questions about the disappearance of Gabby, who lived with them while her family lived in New York State. Then, on September 17, it was the Laundries who called the police to report the disappearance of their own son, who could not be found after having gone to a nature reserve. Two days later, on the 19th, Gabby’s corpse was located in a park in Wyoming. Two other reports point to an unspecified “suspicious incident” on September 24 and a “disturbance in the house” on September 27. This latest incident could correspond to the day when the famous bounty hunter, “Dog the Bounty Hunter”, who is actively seeking Brian Laundrie, rang the bell at his parents’ house.





A disturbing campsite

Earlier this week, ABC News also revealed that Roberta Laundrie has booked at a Fort campground. De Soto in Pinellas County, twice in early September. Documents show that she registered from September 6 or 8, but eventually left on September 7. Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed that Brian and his parents Roberta and Chris went camping together on those dates and returned together. At that time, Gabby had not yet been officially reported missing by her parents.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have no idea where Brian is. They are worried and hope that the FBI will be able to locate him, affirmed Monday Steven Bertolino, the lawyer of Laundrie. Gabby’s funeral took place on Sunday on Long Island, in the presence of her relatives and friends who came to pay her a final tribute. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed, but police say it was a homicide. Many witnesses said they saw the couple arguing during their trip, including to Utah on August 12. Following this quarrel, the police had to intervene and Gabby was filmed in tears in the back of their vehicle.