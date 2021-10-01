The next TicWatch watches would push the boundaries of heart health

According to the XDA Developers site, Mobvoi would prepare watches capable of analyzing certain elements related to the heart rate never presented in another connected watch.

Among the manufacturers of connected watches, it’s a bit of a race for the shallot to find out who will offer the most advanced health features. The monitoring of diabetes by Samsung and Apple watches, for example, has been mentioned for a while. According to XDA Developers, who searched the latest APK for the Mobvoi application, the Chinese manufacturer’s next watches could push heart rate monitoring applications a little further.

Before going any further, let us specify that these clues found by APK come from lines of code seen in the Mobvoi application. If this does mean that the code was added by someone within the company, and therefore these features have already been discussed, there is no indication that they will be released commercially.

New names

Already, who says future watches, says potential names of future models. This is the first piece of information that XDA allows us to acquire. Mobvoi would therefore work on three potential models: the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, the TicWatch GTH Plus and the TicWatch GTH Pro.

On the one hand, therefore, a rather high-end model with the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, which would take over from the TicWatch Pro 3, already tested in our columns, and on the other two models more accessible a priori, with the GTH , which would follow the TicWatch GTH, released earlier this year.

New features

Among the potential features spotted, XDA lists the following:





Determine the biological age of your heart (ArtyAge, or arterial age).

Determination of the heart’s ability to supply oxygenated blood to cells based on the body’s performance requirements (eCAP, or exercise capacity).

Determination of the load on the heart due to hardening of the arteries (HSX).

Determination of heart rate using a method believed to be as accurate as standard ECG-based methods (TruHR).

Mobvoi would rely on a single sensor to perform these measurements, called a heart health sensor. An additional function might be available only in certain countries that would recognize atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat) from these measurements.

It should also be noted that if these revelations from pieces of code in the application are to be taken with a grain of salt, there is still an element that allows them to be taken a little more seriously. Mobvoi has officially announced that it is working with a company called CardieX, which has precisely the terms used in the application, such as ArtyAge or eCap. CardieX had also announced in September 2020 to prepare “The first watch in the world” to provide these features.