The Paris Bourse has run out of energy (-0.04%)

The Paris Bourse ended almost in equilibrium (-0.04%) on Friday a hectic week, marked by strong tensions over energy, which weighed down the indices and increased fears around inflation.

The flagship CAC 40 index lost 2.32 points to 6,517.69 points. Over the week, it lost 1.82%. However, it has maintained a gain of 17.41% since January 1.

The Parisian price opened sharply, before rising until the beginning of the afternoon, when it even went into the green.

It was notably driven by the announcement of the American laboratory Merck, which intends shortly to request the green light for the marketing of a pill which, according to a clinical trial, halves the risks of hospitalization and death of patients with the disease. of Covid-19.

But fears about inflation and tensions around energy have gained the upper hand and put the Paris index back into the red.

Slowdown of the economy, less future support from central banks, supply problems, rise in energy prices, high inflation: “all subjects collide”, notes to AFP Alexandre Baradez, analyst of IG France.





In the euro zone, the rise in prices over one year reached a 13-year high in September, at 3.4%, according to the official indicator released in the morning. In the United States, that of August stabilized compared to the previous month, but at a sustained rate over one year (+ 4.3%).

The central banks assure for the moment that this phenomenon is “transitory” and that it should not continue next year.

The session was again “on the subject of energy”: investors “fear for the margins” of companies, as the period of quarterly results approaches, according to Mr. Baradez.

The energy issue has suddenly accelerated in recent weeks with sharp price increases, on gas, electricity, oil or even coal, crippling businesses in China, and causing a scramble on gas stations in the Kingdom -United.

“Renewable energies have not taken over to cushion these variations,” said the analyst.

The electricity supplier EDF jumped 5.92% to 11.54 euros, by far the best performance of the CAC 40, benefiting from price tensions. It led in its wake Engie (+ 2.49% to 11.62 euros).

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), the new Italian public airline born from the ashes of Alitalia and which is due to resume operations in mid-October, announced an agreement with the aircraft manufacturer Airbus (+ 1.29% to 116.58 euros) relating to the purchase of 28 new devices.

