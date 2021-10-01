the post-credits scene has leaked and it’s completely crazy (images)

While the sequel to Venom titled Let There Be Carnage is about to be released in France on October 20 and that Sony continues its promotional campaign around the film, it seems that the studio has been trapped by the Internet. Indeed, a few weeks ago, we were talking to you about the post-credits scene of Venom 2 who had driven the fans completely crazy after the lucky ones who attended the preview had relayed what they had seen. Today, this scene in question ended up on the Web and indeed, it is really crazy !

BE CAREFUL, THE FOLLOWING OF THE ARTICLE MAY SPOIL YOU VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

What we expected to know is confirmed

If you’re still with us, it’s because this post-credits scene intrigues you and you want to know why it’s crazy. This excerpt, which you can see (the video has been removed) a little further down in the article confirms a connection.

One big element is revealed in this post-credits scene and shows us that the film is indeed connected to the MCU ! Indeed, the scene shows us Eddie Brock lying on a bed watching a telenovela and the symbiote explains to him that he has not seen everything and offers him a glimpse of his abilities. And this is where the connection is made: on TV, Peter Parker’s face appears, this is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Since then, the symbiote takes possession of Eddie Brock and approaches the screen to lick him …

This element thus shows that Spider-Man will face one more enemy among the many he already has to deal with. In addition, the multiverse is confirmed with the introduction of Venom into the MCU ! But above all Tom Holland to feature in Sony’s Spider-verse sequel.

With the film being released in the US today, if you don’t want to get spoiled until next October 20, we advise you to avoid social networks.