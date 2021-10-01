the price of concert tickets for his tour “Nevermore 2023”

Photo credits: YouTube screenshot

Mylne Farmer fans are on the hook. Since 10 am, the first seats of his new tour “Nevermore 2023” are available under exclusive presale, before a general sale on October 4. Four years after her residency in Paris La Dfense Arena, the singer will be back on the road for a series of concerts scheduled in the stadiums of Lille, Marseille, Paris, Nice and Bordeaux. If, as usual, the star has not yet confided in this new song, some rumors or indiscretions are beginning to flourish. And unsurprisingly, the singer who recently was number one in sales with the best-of “Plus grandir”, should once again perform her greatest hits, from “Sans contrefaon” “Rver”, through “Libertine”, “As long as they are sweet” and the inimitable “Disenchanted”.

Additionally, Mylne Farmer’s audiences are hoping this “Nevermore 2023” won’t mark the star’s stage farewell, though plenty of hints in the teasers seem to suggest otherwise. There is always a form of ambiguity in everything Mylne does. But don’t wait for her to explain anything. Mylne never did and never will. She wants everyone to be able to appropriate their texts as they wish is it indicated in the columns of Tl Star.

So, while the presales are taking place today on the site dedicated to this occasion, many questions torment the minds of the public: will they manage to have places, and especially what price? Good news: the opening of presales allows you to know the price of tickets for the “Nevermore 2023” tour. For those who want to stand up and enjoy the concert as close as possible to the star, it will cost 55 euros for the classic pit and 125 euros for the gold pit, right in front. As for those who prefer the comfort of the bleachers and a seat, tickets will therefore be priced at 76 euros for category 3, 89 euros for category 2 and 135 euros for category 1. For seats in gold categories, it will be 185 euros the unit. Prices that remain in line with those charged for his residence in Paris La Dfense Arena, which were then between 65 and 205 euros.

Ticket prices for the “Nevermore 2023” tour

Lawn: 55 euros

Gold Lawn: 125 euros

Cat 3: 76 euros

Cat 2: 89 euros

Cat 1: 135 euros

Gold category: 185 euros