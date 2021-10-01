the rise in prices in France concerns (almost) everyone now

The increase in the price of Netflix subscriptions in France now concerns all users and no longer only new customers.

You probably did not miss it as the news had caused a stir: the price of all Netflix subscriptions in France is increasing. The announcement was made in August, but so far, people who already subscribed to the SVoD service had not yet seen the increase reflected in their bill. However, we are now entering the month of October, and if you have not canceled since, you now pay more.

As a reminder, this is an increase of 12.5% ​​for all the formulas offered by Netflix, even the cheapest:

Netflix Essential: 8.99 euros per month;

Netflix Standard: 13.49 euros per month;

Netflix Premium: 17.99 euros per month.

As recalled 01Net, you are spared from the price increase if you access Netflix via an offer from your ISP or a Canal + package.





Amortizing Netflix Investments

At the time of the announcement in August, two reasons had been put forward. Netflix no longer expects to recruit as many new users as in the past and therefore seeks to generate cash inflows with subscriptions already taken out. In addition, the company is planning very large investments in the future, whether to offer new visual content, but also to establish itself in the video game market.

Netflix has also recently bought a video game development studio and extended the experimentation of its gaming offers to more countries (not yet France).